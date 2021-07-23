Hearts captain Craig Gordon sets sights on Qatar World Cup

Craig Gordon was part of the Scotland squad at Euro 2020. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Hearts captain was a substitute in all three games at the tournament.

Gordon, who is into his 19th senior season, did feature in the build-up, playing against the Netherlands in a friendly.

“It was great,” the 37-year-old told the Evening News. “A great set-up.

"Everything we had, the organisation, facilities we had, the whole trip. We had a great camp.

"A little bit disappointing in a couple of the results. We just never managed to take the lead, get that first goal which would have been so crucial.

"We created chances in all the games and we were never out of them. We were right there but didn’t quite manage to have enough on those occasions.”

Scotland currently sit second in their World Cup qualifying group on five points after three games, four behind leaders Denmark.

They head to Copenhagen to face the Euro 2020 semi-finalists in September, as well as an away match to play Austria with a home tie against Moldova in between.

Gordon, aware of the quality in the group, hopes being part of this summer’s competition will stand Scotland in good stead when they return to action.

“Hopefully we can use that as an experience and try and qualify for the next tournament,” he said.