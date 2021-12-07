Hearts captain Georgia Hunter nominated for SWPL1 player of the month award

Hearts Women captain Georgia Hunter has been outstanding this season

The centre-back has been nominated for the November award alongside Glasgow City’s Aoife Colvill and Chelsea Cornet of Rangers.

Despite being just 20 years of age, Hunter has already captained Hearts multiple times and has improved enormously this season under Eva Olid’s management.

She was outstanding in the 1-0 victory away to Hamilton, and capped a fine performance with a stunning goal to earn a dramatic 3-2 victory at Partick Thistle as Hearts climbed to sixth place in the table over the course of November.

Resolute and no-nonsense when she needs to be, her eye for a pass and goal threat in the opposition box has marked her out as a player of real potential.