Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland tipped to be Scotland's answer at Euro 2024

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has identified Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland as a potential hero at this summer’s European Championship. After 29 goals in 48 appearances for club and country so far this season, Shankland was named PFA Scotland Player of the Year on Sunday and is a strong candidate for the international squad in Germany.

“I’ve got a good feeling Lawrence Shankland can have a good summer because he’s a player that’s scored a lot of goals in the SPL over the last couple of seasons,” said Miller, speaking to www.betfred.com. “He’s not been a starter for Scotland, or been a mainstay in the squad, but if he’s called upon, I think he can be the answer to Scotland’s goals this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John McGinn, as always, and Scott McTominay because they’ve both had really good campaigns and have been pivotal to getting us there. Billy Gilmour will be really key alongside Callum McGregor in terms of controlling the game and keeping the ball. There’s so many good footballers in this Scotland team and those four are just a few of them.”

McTominay is recovering from a knee injury at Manchester United and Miller praised the midfielder’s finishing after seven goals during Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. “He’s going to be huge because he’s been the talisman during their qualification campaign and the big goals he’s scored have been incredible, which is something we never saw coming for Scott McTominay. He’s really grown into that role and when he arrives in the box, his finishing has been top drawer throughout the entire campaign.”