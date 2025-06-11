The fifth tier of the Scottish football pyramid is to split in two

Hearts and Celtic are bracing themselves for change after Scotland’s Lowland League clubs voted for reconstruction. Sitting one level below League Two of the SPFL in the pyramid system, the Lowland League is to split in two in a new regionalised format from season 2026/27. League Two teams dropping out of the SPFL would also be impacted once the new system is in place.

A new East Division and West Division will be established based on clubs’ geographical location, meaning the Hearts B team and Celtic B team would compete in different leagues should they continue as Lowland League guest clubs. Both divisions would run alongside the Highland League in the fifth tier and would eventually contain 16 teams each.

As a result, there is to be no relegation from the Lowland League in season 2025/26. However, there will be promotion for teams in the divisions immediately below - East of Scotland Premier Division, West of Scotland Premier Division, South of Scotland League and the East Region Midlands League. Clubs can only be promoted if they meet the Lowland League’s entry criteria, which is a bronze level Scottish FA Licence and complying with financial fair play rules.

The West of Scotland and South of Scotland leagues are to directly feed the new West Division, while the East of Scotland and East Region Midland League will supply the East Division. Clubs including Albion Rovers, Caledonian Braves and Cumbernauld Colts are to take their place in the West Division automatically. In the East Division, the likes of Berwick Rangers, Bonnyrigg Rose, Cowdenbeath and Linlithgow Rose would be certain of their places. Other SFA licenced teams would be promoted into the respective leagues in time.

It remains to be seen whether Hearts and Celtic continue entering B teams in the new set-up. The Scottish Football Association last week announced a new co-operation system, allowing clubs to partner with one another and loan under-21 players to enhance youth development. That comes into effect immediately for season 2025/26 and could affect how bigger clubs use youngsters. Hearts are already in talks with their Edinburgh neighbours Spartans about a Co-operation Agreement.

Transfer window in Scotland

The transfer window in Scotland officially opens on 16 June and, from that date, clubs with a Co-operation Agreement can move up to three players back and forward at any time over the season. Moves are not restricted to transfer windows and clubs can have multiple Co-Operation Agreements in place at the same time. However, no club is allowed two in the same division of the pyramid.

The SFA are also disbanding the Under-18 league and the SPFL Reserve League, which will be replaced by a hybrid Under-19 league this season. Overage players are allowed to take part. The Under-19 matches will take place on Mondays rather than the current Friday fixtures. This is to let young players get involved in senior games over the weekend and also have the opportunity to play on a Monday.

Similar systems are in place in European countries including Croatia, Austria, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia. Scotland is now following suit to enhance player development with the long-term aim of benefitting the national team. The 18-year-old Hearts striker James Wilson became the youngest international footballer in Scottish history in March and rearing more like him is a priority within Hampden Park’s offices.