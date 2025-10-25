The top 10 Scottish Premiership players so far this season as Hearts dominate Celtic and Dundee United

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 25th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

These are the top ten highest rated players in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

Hearts host Celtic at Tynecastle this weekend in what is unquestionably the biggest match of the Scottish Premiership season so far.

The Jambos currently sit five points clear of the reigning champions at the top of the table and a win would extend that gap further to nine points. The capital club’s exceptional start to the domestic campaign has not gone unnoticed and their players are dominating the average ratings according to statistic experts WhoScored.com.

These are the top ten highest rated players in the Scottish Premiership so far this season with Hearts dominating Celtic and Dundee United on the list:

WhoScored rating = 7.72

1. Craig Halkett (Hearts)

WhoScored rating = 7.72 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating = 7.68

2. Stuart Findlay (Hearts)

WhoScored rating = 7.68 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating = 7.66

3. Harry Milne (Hearts)

WhoScored rating = 7.66 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating = 7.54

4. Benjamin Nygren (Celtic)

WhoScored rating = 7.54 | SNS Group

