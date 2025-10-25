Hearts host Celtic at Tynecastle this weekend in what is unquestionably the biggest match of the Scottish Premiership season so far.

The Jambos currently sit five points clear of the reigning champions at the top of the table and a win would extend that gap further to nine points. The capital club’s exceptional start to the domestic campaign has not gone unnoticed and their players are dominating the average ratings according to statistic experts WhoScored.com.