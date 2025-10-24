Hearts vs Celtic injury news: Six players out, three doubtful and one back for Tynecastle Premiership match

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 24th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 10:09 BST

Derek McInnes and Brendan Rodgers have concerns for Sunday

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is gradually welcoming players back from injury ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Celtic.

After midweek European action, his Parkhead counterpart Brendan Rodgers faces a quick turnaround for a 12pm kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras. His side may have clinched a 2-1 win over Sturm Graz but it came at the cost of fresh blows less than 72 hours from this huge encounter.

One star is ready to return but both managers will have players sitting on the sidelines watching this encounter. The latest injury news from the respective camps is below:

Close to returning after knee surgery but not quite ready yet.

1. FRANKIE KENT (Hearts): OUT

Close to returning after knee surgery but not quite ready yet. | SNS Group

The goalkeeper has a torn groin and won't be back for a few weeks yet.

2. RYAN FULTON (Hearts): OUT

The goalkeeper has a torn groin and won't be back for a few weeks yet. | SNS Group

Still sidelined after a recurrence of a hamstring injury

3. FINLAY POLLOCK (Hearts): OUT

Still sidelined after a recurrence of a hamstring injury | SNS Group

Working back to fitness after a hamstring problem but not expected to feature against Celtic.

4. CALEM NIEUWENHOF (Hearts): OUT

Working back to fitness after a hamstring problem but not expected to feature against Celtic. | SNS Group

