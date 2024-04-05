The Scottish Premiership is approaching its April split and many of the 12 teams have something to play for. This weekend will mark the penultimate game for most, with Dundee and Rangers also in action on Wednesday before next the last fixtures of the first-phase next week.
Whether battling it out for the title, chasing European football or fighting to survive, every team has had to lean on a star in their ranks but some have been more reliant than others. It can be seen as positive or negative to have a talisman in the squad, but supporters will rarely complain as long as the goals keep coming.
Using data from WhoScored, The EEN has ranked the top 10 key goalscorers in the Scottish Premiership, based on what percentage of their respective team’s league goals they have scored. Take a look below to see who has been holding that weight best.
