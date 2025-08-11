There was late drama at Tannadice on Sunday as Hearts made it consecutive wins in the opening week of the Premiership with last-gasp victory against Dundee United.

It was the hosts that held the upper hand when the half-time whistle was blown as an Ivan Dolcek brace helped the Terrors bounce back from a Lawrence Shankland penalty just before the 20-minute mark.

Hearts new boy Stuart Findlay restored parity when he found the net on the hour-mark and the former Newcastle United and Kilmarnock defender doubled his tally and earned all three points for his side when he netted the winning goal in the fourth minute of injury-time.

Two Hearts players were handed a place in the WhoScored Premiership Team of the Week after they produced impressive performances in the most dramatic of wins.

