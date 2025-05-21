Edinburgh club are keen to raise their stock in the SPFL Premiership

A leading sports finance expert believes Hearts are capable of challenging Celtic and Rangers with Tony Bloom’s £9.86m investment, but expects it will take five to 10 years. Professor Rob Wilson, director of executive education at University Campus of Football Business, is an authority on money in sport and is fascinated by Bloom’s involvement at Tynecastle Park.

The Brighton and Hove Albion chairman is awaiting approval to gain a 29 per cent stake in Hearts, which fans are voting on via the club’s owners, Foundation of Hearts. Bloom owns the English Premier League side and holds a minority stake in Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise as well as Melbourne Victory in Australia. He wants to make Hearts the fourth team in his growing football empire.

The multi-millionaire gambling tycoon believes the Edinburgh club have the potential to mount a challenge to Celtic and Rangers in time. Professor Wilson also thinks it is possible, but said raising the level of yearly income at Tynecastle is vital to achieve such a goal. Sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics, who hold links with Bloom, are likely to play a key role in any upsurge in Gorgie.

“Tony Bloom buying a stake in Hearts is a really intriguing move. We'd heard a little bit about it over the last few months, but interesting that he's now pulled the trigger,” said Wilson in an interview with www.bigfatlinks.com. “Tony Bloom doesn't just bring that capital investment, of course, but he also brings those data-driven insights and the operational expertise that he's honed with Brighton and Hove Albion.

“You'd probably argue that the two owners that have been the most successful in the Premier League, actually him and the team at Brentford, and they both come from a gambling background. So these are measured investments on that basis. I think you'd also say that Hearts have already got strong fundamentals in place, a loyal fan base, a sold out Tynecastle, and a decent track record in domestic cups.

Celtic and Rangers generate huge money in Scottish football

“But closing that gap to Celtic and Rangers is monumental in terms of its task. The two Old Firm teams generate somewhere in the region of about £80m to £100m annually in revenue. Hearts are around about 10 per cent of that value, around £10m to £15m. So structurally, that is a gulf that will need to be closed. Although it can be closed, I just think it will take a little bit of time. So you're really then capitalizing on that expertise and the insights that Bloom will bring. So smart recruitment, European qualification, infrastructure development, Hearts need to kind of look at being what we'd probably say is the best of the rest.

“Be the best of the best, the best of the rest consistently, maybe pushing the Old Firm in a one-off season and then building from there. But matching them financially season after season is going to be really tricky without either a major broadcast uplift for Scottish football that I can't see happening, or that European qualification and the kind of getting into the UEFA Champions League to add some revenues - or you're into the kind of hypotheticals around European Super League-style shift in that revenue landscape.

“It’s a great opportunity nonetheless. Can they compete occasionally? Yes. Can they challenge the duopoly of the Old Firm? I would say yes. But to sustainably challenge it, you require systematic change across the Scottish football ecosystem really. So it will take probably five to 10 years as a minimum.”

