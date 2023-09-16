Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After an initial good start, the Jam Tarts have now lost three games on the bounce with Celtic inflicting their latest defeat on Wednesday night. It was a tough test, yet Hearts showed improvements to Sunday’s derby defeat and even went two goals up. Now, after almost taking points off one of the best sides in the division, Burt has challenged his team to end their losing streak on the weekend.

“If you look at the last two performances and take the results aside, there are certainly a lot of pleasing aspects from it,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I felt we looked a real threat against Celtic in the final third. It seemed to click as opposed to Sunday where we couldn’t get that final bit of quality. The performances have been pleasing aspects and now we need to think about putting it together for 90 minutes and getting the three points. Yes, you can have the performances, but we want the points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partick Thistle currently finds themselves above Hearts, sitting fourth after a great start to the campaign. However, a defeat to Spartans in the week halted much of the momentum that they were building. Hearts will now look to take advantage of this as they aim to leapfrog the Glaswegians and go out on a high before the international break.

Carly Girasoli puts Hearts 2-0 up away to Celtic. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

“It’s an important one after a busy week where we have had three league games,” Burt added. “We have not had results go our way but it’s a game we are looking forward to, back at the Oriam, familiar ground. I’m sure it’ll be an interesting one, Partick have had a great start to the season so it’ll be a difficult fixture but one that we are relishing and looking forward too.