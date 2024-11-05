Hearts take to their third Conference League battle this midweek when hosting Bundesliga side Heidenheim.

Having won in their maiden away game against Dinamo Minsk and then at Tynecastle last time out versus Omonia Nicosia, moving out of the league phase is within their grasp. It could be a race to nine points, with that likely to be the magic number for progress.

After this comes Copenhagen, Cercle Brugge and Petrocub. But this task at Tynecastle will be fierce against a side in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

FootballRankings have crunched the numbers in their supercomputer to figure out the percentage rate that Hearts have of getting through with four games to go - and it’s high.

See where they sit with the other 24 teams currently projected to progress below.

2 . Fiorentina Top 24 chances - 100% | YouTube: ACF Fiorentina Photo: YouTube: ACF Fiorentina Photo Sales