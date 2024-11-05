Hearts chances of Conference League progress ranked as crunched numbers show opportunity waiting to be grabbed

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

Hearts chances of Conference League progress have been made clear by crunched numbers.

Hearts take to their third Conference League battle this midweek when hosting Bundesliga side Heidenheim.

Having won in their maiden away game against Dinamo Minsk and then at Tynecastle last time out versus Omonia Nicosia, moving out of the league phase is within their grasp. It could be a race to nine points, with that likely to be the magic number for progress.

After this comes Copenhagen, Cercle Brugge and Petrocub. But this task at Tynecastle will be fierce against a side in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

FootballRankings have crunched the numbers in their supercomputer to figure out the percentage rate that Hearts have of getting through with four games to go - and it’s high.

See where they sit with the other 24 teams currently projected to progress below.

Top 24 chances - 100%

1. Chelsea

Top 24 chances - 100% | Getty Images


Top 24 chances - 100%

2. Fiorentina

Top 24 chances - 100% | YouTube: ACF Fiorentina Photo: YouTube: ACF Fiorentina


Top 24 chances - 100%

3. Rapid Wien

Top 24 chances - 100% Photo: JOHAN EYCKENS


Top 24 chances - 100%

4. Legia Warszawa

Top 24 chances - 100% | Getty Images





