The Tynecastle chief has already claimed the CEO of the Year for the SPFL by magazine fcbusiness and is now up against counterparts from Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Wigan Athletic and Port Vale for the UK-wide prize.

Former Scottish FA executive McKinlay joined the Hearts board in 2020 from Scottish Golf and helped oversee the Jambos’ return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

Things have gone from strength to strength in Gorgie since, with manager Robbie Neilson securing third place, European group stage football and a Scottish Cup final appearance this season.

Candidates from of the British leagues have been nominated by fcbusiness with the overall winner set to be announced on 27 May.

Aaron Gourley, editor of fcbusiness and a judge for the football business awards judge,, said: “As always, this award has been incredibly tough to judge due to the high standard of work that goes on behind the scenes in club football and the high calibre of candidates to choose from.

“The role of CEO has never been more important than it has over the last few years. Difficult decisions have had to be made as they navigate their clubs through what has been a very turbulent time due to the pandemic.