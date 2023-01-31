There was paper talk about the Ibrox side potentially making a bid for the cinch Premiership’s second top goalscorer amid the fantastic first season he’s enjoying at Tynecastle.

However, Savage insisted on BBC Sportsound that the club are looking to build around the 27-year-old to achieve success this term and there was no way he was heading down the M8 this month.

“They wouldn’t be able to afford him, I can tell you that right now,” he said. “Not a chance. No price, not for sale.

Lawrence Shankland sporting the captain's armband after Hearts' 0-0 draw with Livingston at the weekend. Picture: SNS

“Shankland’s not going anywhere, he’s going to get 30 odd goals for us this season and become an absolute Hearts legend. That’s the plan.

“Nobody came to us with any sort of offer. We’d have passed on the message that they were wasting their time. We want him to fire us to win the Scottish Cup and finish third.”

