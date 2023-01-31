News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hearts chief insists 'Rangers can't afford Lawrence Shankland'

Rangers could not have afforded to sign Lawrence Shankland in the January transfer window, insists Hearts sporting director Joe Savage.

By Craig Fowler
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:51pm

There was paper talk about the Ibrox side potentially making a bid for the cinch Premiership’s second top goalscorer amid the fantastic first season he’s enjoying at Tynecastle.

However, Savage insisted on BBC Sportsound that the club are looking to build around the 27-year-old to achieve success this term and there was no way he was heading down the M8 this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They wouldn’t be able to afford him, I can tell you that right now,” he said. “Not a chance. No price, not for sale.

Lawrence Shankland sporting the captain's armband after Hearts' 0-0 draw with Livingston at the weekend. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

“Shankland’s not going anywhere, he’s going to get 30 odd goals for us this season and become an absolute Hearts legend. That’s the plan.

“Nobody came to us with any sort of offer. We’d have passed on the message that they were wasting their time. We want him to fire us to win the Scottish Cup and finish third.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Lawrence ShanklandRangersIbroxPremiershipTynecastle