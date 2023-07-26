News you can trust since 1873
Hearts’ Ciara Grant is out of the World Cup after Canadian comeback

The Republic of Ireland has been eliminated from the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Canada.
By Jack Dawson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST

The Girls in Green had a strong start to the game and even found themselves 1-0 up after four minutes when Katie McCabe’s superb corner flew into the net. However, their fortunes would soon come crashing down as Megan Connolly turned the ball into her own net right on the cusp of half-time. Adriana Leon followed up the goal with the eventual winner eight minutes into the second half to condemn Ireland to a defeat. This loss tallied with the 1-0 defeat to hosts Australia the week before confirms that the Girls in Green will not make it through the group stage in their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Grant, who was awarded Hearts’ Player of the Year last season, is yet to make an appearance in the competition, with the midfielder staying on the bench throughout both matches. Grant has amassed 18 caps for her country, with her last appearance taking place last month when the midfielder came on in the second half as Ireland beat Zambia 3-2 in a friendly. The 30-year-old will have one last chance to make her World Cup debut next week as the Republic of Ireland takes on Nigeria on Monday.

If Grant does make an appearance, Hearts will hope that the midfielder stays injury-free as the start of the new campaign approaches. The Jam Tarts are set to travel to Hamilton on August 13th for their opening game of the season next month.