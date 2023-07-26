The Girls in Green had a strong start to the game and even found themselves 1-0 up after four minutes when Katie McCabe’s superb corner flew into the net. However, their fortunes would soon come crashing down as Megan Connolly turned the ball into her own net right on the cusp of half-time. Adriana Leon followed up the goal with the eventual winner eight minutes into the second half to condemn Ireland to a defeat. This loss tallied with the 1-0 defeat to hosts Australia the week before confirms that the Girls in Green will not make it through the group stage in their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Grant, who was awarded Hearts’ Player of the Year last season, is yet to make an appearance in the competition, with the midfielder staying on the bench throughout both matches. Grant has amassed 18 caps for her country, with her last appearance taking place last month when the midfielder came on in the second half as Ireland beat Zambia 3-2 in a friendly. The 30-year-old will have one last chance to make her World Cup debut next week as the Republic of Ireland takes on Nigeria on Monday.

