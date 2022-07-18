Hearts 'closing in' on Lawrence Shankland

The 26-year-old striker has been top of Robbie Neilson's transfer wishlist this summer and a deal is moving closer, according to The Scottish Sun.

It reports that Hearts are on the verge of agreeing a six-figure fee with Beerschot to bring Shankland to Tynecastle.

Earlier in the window, the Belgian side insisted that the Scotland international wasn't for sale but an agreement could now be close.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Shankland is a Scotland international. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Neilson signed Shankland when he was Dundee United manager from Ayr United in 2019 and the pair could now link up again.

Shankland made a £1million move to Beerschot from United last summer. He was the club’s top scorer, despite their relegation from the Jupiler Pro League, netting five goals from 20 starts. But dropping out of the top-flight had prompted speculation Shankland may look to move back to Scotland.

His arrival would be a major boost to the Jambos ahead of the new season as Hearts embark on a European adventure, with guaranteed group stage football in either the Europa League or Conference League.

Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage have been keen to bolster Hearts' attacking options to provide competition to Liam Boyce, who is currently back up by Euan Henderson.

If the deal goes through Shankland would the Jambos’ six summer signing, following the additions of Alan Forrest, Lewis Neilson, Kye Rowles, Alex Cochrane and Jorge Grant.