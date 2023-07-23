Hearts closing in on third signing of the summer after transfer offer accepted

The centre-back was the subject of a transfer offer from the Jambos last week, though the initial approach was rejected by the English League One club. An improved bid has since been lodged which met the asking price set by Darren Ferguson’s side.

The 27-year-old will now travel north to thrash out personal terms and undergo a medical. All going well, he is expected to be unveiled as a Hearts player this week.

The former Arsenal youth player was transfer-listed by Peterborough earlier this summer despite making 170 appearances for the Posh over four years, including 49 last season as they fell in the play-off semi-final to Sheffield Wednesday. After the initial Hearts bid was rejected, Peterborough director of football Barry Fry revealed that the player was keen on a move to Tynecastle.

Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent will travel north to discuss personal terms with Hearts after a bid was accepted for his services. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Hearts confirmed their second signing of the summer on Saturday with a deal for Calem Nieuwenhof – subject to the Australian receiving a work permit and visa to play in the UK.

The 22-year-old midfielder has agreed terms on a three-year contract after rejecting the offer of an improved contract from Western Sydney Wanderers, who will receive a six-figure transfer fee for his services.