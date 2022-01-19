Hearts coach Lee McCulloch facing SFA action after red card

The 43-year-old had a verbal exchange with referee Nick Walsh during the half-time break and was ordered out of the technical area. He is expected to reported to the Scottish Football Association for confronting Walsh before using foul and abusive language towards the official.

If found guilty of the offence, he could then be issued a touchline ban. Hearts were unhappy that Walsh ignored an early penalty claim when Josh Ginnelly tumbled near the six-yard line after a sliding challenge from St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon.

McCulloch spent the second half of the 2-0 win watching the match from a seat in the main stand at Tynecastle Park as Hearts earned three crucial points.

Ginnelly scored the goals, assisted by Barrie McKay on both occasions, to move the Edinburgh club eight points clear of fourth-placed Motherwell in pursuit of third spot in the cinch Premiership.

Motherwell’s 3-1 defeat at Ross County left them further behind as the Premiership restarted after a three-week winter break. Hearts are now nine points behind second-placed Celtic, with manager Robbie Neilson stating that the target now is to try and rein in the Glasgow club.

Hearts will await news on any Scottish FA charge against McCulloch whilst preparing for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Auchinleck Talbot. They then welcome Celtic to Tynecastle in the league next Wednesday before hosting Motherwell just three days later.

