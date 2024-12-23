Hearts coach Liam Fox named favourite for SPFL job with multiple current & ex Jambos figures on shortlist

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:43 GMT

The next manager of Raith Rovers could very well have strong links to Hearts based on the current list of candidates predicted by oddsmakers.

Hearts coach Liam Fox has been named as the favourite to become the next manager of SPFL Championship side Raith Rovers, according to Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com.

The Kirkcaldy outfit lost manager Neil Collins to USA based Sacramento Republic to met the former Barnsley bosses buyout clause at Stark’s Park. Now, the search for a new head coach has begun and that person could very well have strong connections to Hearts.

Fox sits at the favourite but the shortlist of candidates from the oddsmakers features two former Jambos bosses, two ex players and another current Tynecastle coach. Here is the current betting list for the next Raith Rovers manager:

3/1

1. Liam Fox

3/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
4/1

2. Gary Naysmith

4/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
6/1

3. Paul Hanlon

6/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
8/1

4. Barry Robson

8/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SPFL
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice