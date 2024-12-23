Hearts coach Liam Fox has been named as the favourite to become the next manager of SPFL Championship side Raith Rovers, according to Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com.

The Kirkcaldy outfit lost manager Neil Collins to USA based Sacramento Republic to met the former Barnsley bosses buyout clause at Stark’s Park. Now, the search for a new head coach has begun and that person could very well have strong connections to Hearts.

Fox sits at the favourite but the shortlist of candidates from the oddsmakers features two former Jambos bosses, two ex players and another current Tynecastle coach. Here is the current betting list for the next Raith Rovers manager: