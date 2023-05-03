Hearts coach points to injury strain as hosts draw 1-1 with Partick Thistle

The Gorgie Girls took the lead after just seven minutes through Jenny Smith but were ultimately forced to settle for a point following Demi Falconer equaliser midway through the second period.

Burt was in charge after manager Eva Olid was admitted to hospital through illness. The Spaniard, who is on the mend, still had a part to play in preparing the team from her sickbed as a familiar theme played out against the Jags.

"She’s doing well. Knowing Eva, she’ll be back in no time fully fit, and that’s the main thing,” said Burt.

Jenny Smith netted the opener for Hearts at the Oriam. Picture: SNS

"I thought first half was very good. I thought we were really in control. We got ourselves a very good goal and worked it well into good areas, but probably didn’t do enough with it.

"In the second half we caused our own problems with a lot of unnecessary fouls, which brought on unnecessary pressure. I think in those situations our decision making needs to be better. We invited them on to us. For a 15-minute period it was sustained, needlessly so.

"It’s been a common theme when we’re played Partick. We’ve played well in the first half and we know they’re going to come at us in the second. It’s been the same every game.”

Injuries and fatigue were also a factor for a Hearts side feeling the strain of playing almost every three days as the SWPL 1 season draws to a close.

Katie Rood sustained an ACL tear in the recent defeat to Celtic, while Georgia Timms was out with a calf issue. This meant Smith, usually a deeper attacker or wide player, was forced to start as a lone striker.

The opener was all of her own making as she stole possession from Leah Robinson, advanced on goal and forced a low strike beyond Megan Cunningham.

Charlotte Parker-Smith made her first of three top saves just before the break, denying Rachel Donaldson. Thistle, backed by a vocal away support, dominated the beginning of the second period as Hearts were forced into making a few changes.

"There are a lot of games at the moment so we have to be careful with who plays and what minutes they play,” Burt said. “Jenny Smith, we had to manage her minutes coming back. Addie Handley had to go off injured. Even at half-time we’ve still got players saying their struggling.

"It’s difficult because you’re asking girls to go through games who aren’t feeling 100 per cent.”

Parker-Smith foiled Cara Henderson with a point-blank save on 63 minutes, but could do nothing to stop Falconer heading in from close range moments later.

Thistle had the best chance to win the encounter but were denied once more by Parker-Smith. She produced a tremendous piece of goalkeeping to tip a Linzi Taylor free-kick round the post after it was heading for the postage stamp.

There was one bit of good news on the Hearts injury front with captain Georgia Hunter returning as a second-half substitute.

"It was great to get her back in. We would’ve preferred to bring her in slowly, but instead had to ask her to go into a difficult situation,” he said.

