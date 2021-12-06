Hearts coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest absent from Riccarton after missing win at Livingston

Hearts coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest are isolating.

The pair are currently isolating after a member of Hearts’ backroom staff tested positive for Covid 19 prior to the match in West Lothian. Manager Robbie Neilson is not affected and nor are any of his players.

McCulloch and Forrest are normally by Neilson’s side in the technical area during matches but only football development manager Steven Naismith was visible on Sunday at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Evening News has learned that Neilson’s assistants occupy a separate office at Riccarton and only come into contact with players outside on the training pitch as the club follows Covid-related guidelines.

A Hearts spokesperson said: “A member of the backroom team tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating. Two further members of the backroom team are also isolating and awaiting results of PCR tests.

“As always, the club has followed Scottish Government guidelines to the letter and our rigorous testing and safety procedures means that no other individuals have been affected.”

Rangers are the visitors to Tynecastle Park this weekend but McCulloch and Forrest could also miss that game while their isolation period continues. Anyone testing positive for Covid 19 is obliged to isolate for ten days from the onset of symptoms.

Hearts beat Livingston 1-0 thanks to Liam Boyce’s goal and strengthened their position in third place in the cinch Premiership. After the game, Neilson offered an update on injuries to Boyce and Michael Smith.