Hearts have signed the Costa Rican international forward Kenneth Vargas in a permanent transfer which will take effect this summer. The player has penned a five-year contract at Tynecastle Park after agreeing to convert his loan from CS Herediano into a full-time move.

Vargas has proven a popular player since arriving in Edinburgh last summer. His performances have improved throughout the campaign and he will now become a bona fide Jambo at the end of the season. After scoring seven times in 34 appearances in maroon - including three goals in his last six games - the 21-year-old is imposing himself in Scottish football.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith explained to the club's official website why the deal is an important piece of business. The Edinburgh side had an option to sign Vargas permanently and were always keen to exercise it. "I’m really happy that we’ve been able to sort out Kenneth’s future and bring him in permanently," said Naismith. "He’s made a really big impact since coming here. Everyone can see his talents but he’s also got a real willingness to learn and is great around the dressing room.

"It’s important to remember that the initial loan move was Kenneth’s first away from Costa Rica and from his family. So for him to settle as well as he has, and put in the performances that he has, is impressive, and I think we’ll see even more from him as he and the team continues to progress."

Joe Savage, Hearts' sporting director, said Vargas offers good value for an undisclosed fee. "We’re all really pleased to be able to get this deal done and bring Kenneth in as a permanent Hearts player," he said. "We don’t shy away from exploring different markets to source young talent and value for money, and Kenneth certainly ticks both those boxes.

"I’d like to thank Eduardo Pedemonte and Avid Sports for their help in getting this deal done and also the club for once again backing us and investing in the first team squad."

Hearts issued a statement confirming Vargas' move. It read: "Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that Kenneth Vargas has joined the club on a permanent basis.

"The hugely popular forward has signed a five-year deal and his loan move from Costa Rican side CS Herediano has been made permanent for an undisclosed fee, subject to Scottish FA approval. 21-year-old Kenneth joined the Jambos on loan back in August and has gone on to bag seven goals in 34 appearances in maroon in his debut season in Scotland.

"His efforts have been recognised in his homeland, with Kenneth now a regular in the full Costa Rica national squad. He made a substitute appearance in their 3-1 Nations League play-off win over Honduras on Saturday which has booked them a spot at this summer’s Copa America.

"Ahead of that major international tournament, Kenneth will check into Tynecastle Park as a fully-fledged Jambo and head coach Steven Naismith has stated his happiness at securing the long-term services of the lightning-fast forward."