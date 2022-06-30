Hearts complete third signing in two days with deal for Sheffield United defender

The full-back signs her first professional contract to become a member of Eva Olid’s squad ahead of the 2022/23 SWPL 1 campaign.

Though still on 23, the defender (who can also operate in midfield) joins with a wealth of experience from playing south of the border.

After leaving Chelsea, where she emerged through the club’s academy, she joined Millwall Lionesses in FA WSL 2. From there she moved to the London Bees for two seasons before signing for National League side Watford.

Ocean Rolandsen in action for Sheffield United during an FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match against Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Getty

Eighteen months into her time with the London-suburb club, she signed a dual registration deal which made her employed by both Watford and Sheffield United. This turned into a permanent deal with the Blades six months later in the summer of 2021.

Rolandsen joins Georgia Timms and New Zealand international forward Katie Rood in moving up from south of the border. Hearts have also recruited Emma Brownlie and Ciara Grant from Rangers, while Rebecca McAllister joins on a permanent deal from Celtic having played on loan in the second half of last season. The club are looking to add more experience to their side after going with a group mostly made up of teenagers last term.

The signing of Rolandsen comes on the same day where the fixtures were announced for the new season – the first SWPL 1 campaign where the league is under the jurisdiction of the SPFL.

Hearts begin their campaign with a home match against Partick Thistle on Sunday, August 7.

