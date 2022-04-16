Hearts concerned over Craig Halkett absence as nature of defender's injury is confirmed

Medical and coaching staff are concerned that the problem might end the player’s season prematurely after he was stretchered off in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hibs at Hampden Park.

He left the stadium on crutches with his leg in a protective boot, but all concerned are hoping any damage sustained is only minor. Halkett slid in for a challenge with the Hibs forward James Scott early in the second half and seemed to catch his ankle on the turf.

Hearts will return to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final on May 21 and are confident right-back Michael Smith and centre-back John Souttar will be fit to take part. Halkett’s involvement rests heavily on the outcome of his examination.

Hearts defender Craig Halkett on crutches at full-time on Saturday at Hampden.

“Craig is going to get a scan. He rolled his ankle so we need to wait and see how bad it is,” said Robbie Neilson, the Hearts manager. “Winning the semi-final allows us to aim for the final now. I expect John Souttar to be back, I expect Michael Smith to be back for it as well.

“I expect all the guys who picked up knocks to make it – potentially not Halkett, but he now has a carrot to try and get there.”

Hearts recorded the second of back-to-back Edinburgh derby victories thanks to two spectacular first-half goals from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley. Chris Cadden halved the deficit and Hibs pressed repeatedly for an equaliser after the interval.

But for the latest outstanding save from Craig Gordon – who touched Ryan Porteous’ header onto the post and then grabbed the rebound – they might have got one.

“Craig has been outstanding. I'd be amazed if he's not the Football Writers' player of the year and PFA player of the year because he's done it every single week,” added Neilson.

“There's been guys for the Old Firm and other teams who have done it sporadically through the season, but every single week he's producing world-class saves.

“It allows us to be more expansive because, if someone goes through, then the majority of times Craig Gordon will save it. It's going to take something special to get by him.”

Asked where 39-year-old Gordon ranks among the great Scotland goalkeepers, Neilson insisted he can compete with the very best.

“You've got The Goalie [Andy Goram] who I played with myself. Then there’s Jim Leighton, and that's probably it. He's right up in those echelons. He's getting better and better and I am pretty sure he will play for Scotland in the summer as well.

“I played with him 20 years ago with and he's matured massively. He takes sessions with the players, he's a quiet guy but he leads by example. Someone said that was his 15th semi-final.

“He's got the t-shirt and was talking to the players last night about what it's like to get the bus in with the fans on the streets, what to do in the tunnel, the dressing-room and when we come out, what happens if we lose or score a goal. That’s priceless for the younger ones.

“It just shows what belief and looking after yourself can do. He's continued to play at the highest level.”

