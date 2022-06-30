Hearts confirm Connor Ronan move as they prepare more signings

The Edinburgh club are keen on a loan or permanent transfer for Ronan but won’t pay a potential £500,000 fee for a player under contract until 2024. They must wait until Wolves decide whether to keep the player for the season ahead, with Aberdeen also keen to bring him back to Scotland.

“He obviously did very well at St Mirren last year. He is one of a number of guys we are looking at right at the moment. He is a Wolves player and it will come down to what they want to do,” said Neilson following Thursday’s 4-0 friendly win over Europa FC in Spain.

“We still need to add more to the squad. We had 17 outfield players here today so we need to get more. Up front, at the back, midfield, everywhere. We just need to add a bit more and a bit more.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian internationalists Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson will join Hearts next Thursday, July 7, after being given an extended summer break. Captain Craig Gordon is being eased gently back into games and will miss upcoming friendlies against East Fife and Spartans.

“We go back now and we are playing Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday. Some young ones will come in to join the squad as well so I’m looking forward to it,” said Neilson.

“Craig won’t be involved on Tuesday or Wednesday. His first game will be the Bonnyrigg game, just to give him a bit of extra time. He could have stayed off with the Australian boys but he wanted to come train and be here.”

Alan Forrest scored twice, with Euan Henderson and Gary Mackay-Steven also claiming goals against Europa. “It was the first pre-season game, nobody got injured and everybody got through it so I’m pleased. We got the new guys integrated into the squad and the fitness levels went up so it’s been a great trip,” said Neilson after seven days in southern Spain.

Connor Ronan stood out on loan at St Mirren last year.

“I was delighted with Alan. He improved at Ayr and Livingston and hopefully he will get better here as well.He gives you pace and directness.”