Hearts confirm contract extension for defender John Souttar

John Souttar has extended his Hearts contract until 2022 after agreeing new terms with the Edinburgh club.

The 22-year-old finalised his future after recently returning from four months out due to hip surgery.

His previous deal was due to expire in May 2020 but the new agreement safeguards one of Hearts’ most valuable assets.

Souttar became a full Scotland internationalist last autumn and is one of the most prodigious young centre-backs in the country.

He joined Hearts for £120,000 from Dundee United in January 2016 at the age of 19.

Rapid progress over the subsequent three years have seen him break into Alex McLeish’s international squad and become a mainstay for manager Craig Levein at Tynecastle Park.

His contract extension will be welcomed by Hearts supporters, who value Souttar’s expertise at the centre of their defence.