Tómas Bent Magnússon has completed his move from Iceland to Scotland

Hearts today finalised their eighth summer signing as Icelandic midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon signed a three-year contract. The 22-year-old is hoping to receive international clearance and Scottish FA approval ahead of tonight’s Premiership opening match against Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts paid an initial five-figure transfer fee to sign Magnusson from the Iceland club Valur Reykjavik, and he is expected to become a key player under head coach Derek McInnes. He joins Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay and Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota as new arrivals.

Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore should take that tally to nine in the coming days. Hearts were still awaiting Kabore’s work permit as of this morning as they look to complete another deal. It is expected to arrive any day. Head coach Derek McInnes told the club’s official website that he is keen to see what Magnusson can offer in maroon as the 6ft 2in midfielder prepares to get to work.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring Tomas in ahead of tonight’s game,” he said. “He’ll bring a presence to the middle of the park with his height and athleticism, and he’s a very dynamic player in that he can both defend and attack. I’m looking forward to working with him in the weeks and months ahead.”

In a statement confirming Magnusson’s signing, Hearts said: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated Icelandic midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon. The 22-year-old joins the Jambos for an undisclosed fee from top flight side Valur, subject to international clearance and Scottish FA approval, penning a three-year deal at Tynecastle Park.

“A tall, energetic central midfielder, Tómas has made a name for himself in his homeland where he boasts a League Cup winner’s medal and has been part of a promotion-winning side. Beginning his career at IBV, who the Jam Tarts faced in the UEFA Cup back in 2000, he made their bench aged only 15 before making his professional debut on loan at KF Framherjar-Smastund in 2019 at the age of 16.

Magnusson joins Hearts with more transfers to come at Tynecastle

“Tómas returned to IBV and became a first team regular and in 2021 helped them to second place in Iceland’s second tier, securing promotion to the top league. Although IBV would be relegated in 2023, Tómas’ performances ensured an instant return to the top tier as they finished the season as champions.

“The beginning of this year saw Tómas move to Valur, where he was part of the League Cup winning side that triumphed over Fylkir in the competition’s final with a 3-2 victory. He got his first taste of European football only this month, scoring two goals in three games as Valur saw off FC Flora in the UEFA Conference League first round qualifiers, and drew 1-1 in the first leg of the next round against Kauno Zalgiris.

“Tómas now checks into Gorgie to continue his career and Head Coach Derek McInnes is pleased to be able to bolster his midfield options.”

