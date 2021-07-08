Hearts confirm fan numbers for Cove Rangers League Cup clash

A general view of Tynecastle

Supporters have been able to attend friendly matches in recent weeks and a portion of the Capital club’s fanbase will be able to watch their side in competitive action in person for the first time in 16 months when Paul Hartley returns to his former home with the League One outfit for the first Premier Sports Cup encounter in Group A.

A statement from the club read: “We are pleased to confirm that we have been granted permission to welcome 2,000 supporters to Tynecastle for Tuesday's Premier Sports Cup tie vs Cove Rangers.

"We are working through the ballot as fast as we can and will be in touch with successful applicants shortly.”

The first League Cup games take place tomorrow with Edinburgh City hosting Hamilton and Dundee United taking on Kelty Hearts.

