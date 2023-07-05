The Edinburgh side will take on a mixture of English and Scottish teams over the course of the next five weeks with all of the matches being played behind closed doors. First off, Hearts will take on SWPL1 outfit Dundee United next Tuesday followed by English Championship side Durham on July 16th. Motherwell will be their next challenger on July 21st before the Edinburgh side depart to go on a five-day training camp in Shropshire. Here, they will take on Blackburn Rovers on July 21st before making their way back to Scotland. Hearts final two friendlies will then be Boroughmuir on August 2nd followed by Sheffield United on August 6th.

The mixture of English and Scottish teams throughout preseason will no doubt help the squad combat different challenges while not giving too much away to their league opposition. The SWPL1 season is set to start on August 13th with Hearts scheduled to travel to Hamilton for the opening day. The Edinburgh side has been preparing for the upcoming throughout the off-season with multiple players coming into the club and signing new deals. Over the past five days, Hearts have brought in four players as they look to kick on from last season's brilliant campaign. With many of the top teams completely refreshing their team for the 2023/24 season, it is vital that Eva Olid’s side get off to the best possible start.