Hearts confirm Harry Cochrane development fee after midfielder joins new club

Former Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane has signed for Queen of the South.

Cochrane left the Tynecastle outfit this summer upon expiration of his contract after spending seven years with the club.

The 20-year-old was once regarded as Hearts’ brightest academy prospect, but he did not manage to build on a goal against Celtic when he was just 16 in December 2017. He was loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic and Montrose in the past two campaigns.

Hearts were due compensation if he signed for another Scottish club and a statement from the Jambos read: “Harry Cochrane has completed a move to Queen of the South.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The midfielder’s contract with Hearts expired this summer and he has agreed to switch to the Championship side after they agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in training compensation.

“Everyone at Hearts wishes Harry all the best with the next chapter of his career.”

Cochrane has penned a two-year deal with the Doonhamers and their manager, Allan Johnston, could not hide his pleasure at signing the Scotland Under-19 cap.

“We are delighted to bring Harry to the club,” said Johnston. “He is a lively and enthusiastic youngster who has a high profile for someone of his age. He has been training with us for a few weeks now and is just desperate to play football.

“He has been working hard on building up his physique. I think he will be a signing that will excite the fans so I’m pleased all parties have been able to reach an agreement and he can get on with being part of the squad.”