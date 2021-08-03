Hearts confirm Loic Damour exit as midfielder returns to France on loan

Loci Damour has left Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Frenchman has signed a season-long deal with Le Mans in his homeland subject to international clearance.

The club play in the third tier of French football.

Damour arrived at Hearts in 2019 from Cardiff City, signing a four-year-deal having impressed for the Bluebirds.

However, his impact at Tynecastle Park has been minimal, making just 21 appearances, all of which arrived in his first season.

The 30-year-old was involved in pre-season and was on the bench in Premier Sports Cup ties but never played any competitive minutes.

Speaking to the Evening News in June, former Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock expressed his surprise over the midfielder’s lack of impact.

“He’s got to be playing,” he said.