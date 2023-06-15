News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Hearts confirm pre-season plans including a training camp and friendly abroad

Preparations for summer are taking shape at Riccarton.
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

Hearts’ summer plans will include a pre-season training camp in the south of Spain and a friendly against Plymouth Argyle next month. The Riccarton first-team squad will travel to Marbella for a week to step up their preparations for the new campaign after confirming their management team last week.

They will spend seven days on the Costa Del Sol from Friday, June 30, to Friday, July 7. They will face the English Championship newcomers Plymouth on Thursday, July 6, in what will be their first official pre-season friendly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hearts travelled to southern Spain last year and the warm-weather training helped them prepare for European competition. They will again take part in the Europa Conference League come August when they enter the third qualifying round, and club management want the players in top shape.

Most Popular

The coaching team of Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest was confirmed last week and they are now planning ahead to prepare Hearts for the new campaign. A number of new signings will arrive over the summer as they look to strengthen at centre-back, right-back, midfield and in attack.

More friendly games will also be announced in due course. As it stands, Hearts are due to take on the Scottish Championship newcomers Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Sunday, July 9, in a 3pm kick off. The new cinch Premiership season is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of August 5/6. The Tynecastle side will play their first European tie on Thursday, August 10.

Hearts will stay in the Marbella region for a week during pre-season.Hearts will stay in the Marbella region for a week during pre-season.
Hearts will stay in the Marbella region for a week during pre-season.
Related topics:SpainTynecastlePlymouthEuropa Conference League