Hearts confirm pre-season plans including a training camp and friendly abroad

Hearts’ summer plans will include a pre-season training camp in the south of Spain and a friendly against Plymouth Argyle next month. The Riccarton first-team squad will travel to Marbella for a week to step up their preparations for the new campaign after confirming their management team last week.

They will spend seven days on the Costa Del Sol from Friday, June 30, to Friday, July 7. They will face the English Championship newcomers Plymouth on Thursday, July 6, in what will be their first official pre-season friendly.

Hearts travelled to southern Spain last year and the warm-weather training helped them prepare for European competition. They will again take part in the Europa Conference League come August when they enter the third qualifying round, and club management want the players in top shape.

The coaching team of Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest was confirmed last week and they are now planning ahead to prepare Hearts for the new campaign. A number of new signings will arrive over the summer as they look to strengthen at centre-back, right-back, midfield and in attack.

More friendly games will also be announced in due course. As it stands, Hearts are due to take on the Scottish Championship newcomers Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Sunday, July 9, in a 3pm kick off. The new cinch Premiership season is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of August 5/6. The Tynecastle side will play their first European tie on Thursday, August 10.