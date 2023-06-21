Hearts confirm shirt sponsor for 2023/24 season and when new kit will be unveiled

The Tynecastle club have also announced a new home kit for the upcoming campaign will be unveiled at some point this week.

MND Scotland has been the name branded on club home strips over the past two seasons. Hearts took up the partnership after the tragic death of former captain Marius Zaliukas, who suffered from the condition before his death in October 2020. Supporters have since raised a six-figure sum for the charity.

Initially introduced as part of a two-year deal with Dell Technologies back in 2021, Hearts say this new agreement has been reached with support from club benefactors and will deliver a “more substantial source of income”.

Hearts have announced their shirt sponsor for next season and assure fans the new kit will be out soon. Picture: SNS

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay said: “We are immensely proud to be able to continue our relationship with MND Scotland. It is a partnership that has captured the imagination of our supporter base and engaged them on an unprecedented scale.

“Our original partnership was an innovative way of securing sponsorship funding from a global giant of the tech industry and I’m delighted to confirm that this new agreement, delivered in partnership with benefactors, will provide the club with an even more substantial source of income.

“The initial link up, when announced two years ago, was very, very warmly received by our fans and their backing of the various fundraising campaigns we have run jointly has been astounding, so we thank them for that and welcome their continued support.

“We recognise that football clubs have the power to make a positive impact in their communities. Our partnership with MND Scotland is one such example of that, and we will continue to use our platform to shine a light on good causes.”

Rachel Maitland, MND Scotland’s CEO, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue this partnership with Heart of Midlothian Football Club throughout the 2023/24 season.

“MND Scotland was founded 42 years ago by a lifelong Hearts fan, John Macleod, and this partnership is a continued reminder of the strong link between John’s legacy with the charity and the club.

“Since our partnership began in 2021, Hearts and its supporters have raised more than £130,000 to help drive ground-breaking MND research.”

