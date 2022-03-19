Hearts confirm the nature of Beni Baningime's injury - plus news on Andy Halliday, Gary Mackay-Steven, John Souttar and Cammy Devlin

The Congolese midfielder limped off with a knee problem on 36 minutes following a challenge in the centre circle. He spent two months out with a knee injury earlier this season and Hearts officials are eagerly awaiting news on the severity of this issue.

Baningime opened the scoring before being forced off, with Barrie McKay volleying a spectacular first Hearts goal to complete the scoring after half-time.

“We will just need to see how Beni is. It's his knee and he had that problem earlier in the season for a while,” explained Neilson. “We will just need to see how he is. It was disappointing but there is no point worrying about. Toby Sibbick can come in and play centre midfield for us, so we have options.”

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime receives treatment against Livingston.

Midfielder Andy Halliday was also substituted with an injury but Neilson does not feel it is serious. “It was just his thigh, the boy landed on him. So he's alright, he'll be fine,” said the manager, adding that McKay more than deserved his first goal at Tynecastle.

“It’s been coming for Barrie for a while. His performances have been outstanding and he creates loads of chances. I didn't think it would be a tap in when the goal came because he's a top player and we are lucky to have him.

“I was behind it and when it left his boot, I thought it was going for the top corner. Hopefully that might open the floodgates for him. Barrie is a quiet lad and he just gets on with it, but the boys are giving him stick.

“We also had Beni scoring with another tackle! But it was great for Barrie to get off the mark.

"He's been absolutely outstanding for us. I knew when the opportunity came to get him that I was desperate to get it done. Thankfully we've managed to get it sorted because we knew of his time at Rangers, down a Swansea and Nottingham Forest. He's a top player.

“Getting the early goal from Beni was huge for us. That got us going but credit to Livingston. At 1-0, there's always that wee worry they get a chance. It was 2-0 at the time when Craig Gordon made a great save but if that goes in, it's a different game.

“We were really good for 35 minutes and then we got a bit sloppy, which was disappointing.”

Hearts hope some of their other injured absentees will return at Ross County in two weeks. “Gary Mackay-Steven I hope will be back, [Cammy] Devlin I'm not sure, I think John [Souttar] will be another couple of weeks,” said Neilson.

David Martindale, the Livingston manager, admitted his team did not deserve anything from Edinburgh. “Hearts deserved the three points,” he said. “In the first half we were very lethargic, toothless, too passive, we gave them too much respect and played as individuals.

“In the second half, although Barrie scored an incredible goal, it was against the run of play.”

