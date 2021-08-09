Hearts confirm Tynecastle Park 'opened to capacity going forward' - starting with Aberdeen in cinch Premiership

Hearts have been granted a full capacity "going forward" by the City of Edinburgh Council. Picture: SNS

The club have held “positive discussions with the City of Edinburgh Council over the past few days" and now means the ground can welcome a much bigger crowd for cinch Premiership clash which is against Aberdeen than the 5,500 allowed against Celtic.

It follows decisions by local councils around the country with Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and St Johnstone amongst some of the teams granted a full capacity.

However, there will be areas of the stadium not opened to fans as they have to remain sterile.

The Aberdeen clash, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 21, will be the first time the team have played in front of more than 5,500 at the ground since a 1-1 draw with Motherwell in March 2020.

The club statement read: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that we will be able to welcome back all of our season ticket holders for our upcoming cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen.

“The club has been in positive discussions with the City of Edinburgh Council over the past few days and it has been unanimously agreed that Tynecastle Park can be, going forward, opened to its capacity.

“This is, clearly, a decision that we are extremely pleased with and we thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their cooperation.

“Now every season ticket holder who wishes to attend the visit of Aberdeen on August 21st and watch the Jambos live and in person will be able to do so.

“Supporters who have purchased a Hearts Pass are encouraged to contact the Hearts Ticket Office from tomorrow (Tuesday) onwards in order to purchase their seat for the season.

“As per the latest Joint Response Group update, a Red Zone is still required at the stadium in order to maintain a football bubble. This means that some areas of Tynecastle will remain sterile and not open to supporters, therefore in some instances season ticket holders will be moved to different areas of the stadium. The Hearts Ticket Office will be in touch with those affected.

"Further details regarding tickets for the Aberdeen game and a general sale for Season Tickets will be made in due course.”

