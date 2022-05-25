Hearts contracts: When each and every player's deal at Tynecastle will expire

The season is over and done with but there are no extended breaks for those working behind the scenes at football clubs.

At Tynecastle, manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage, along with the rest of the recruitment team, are hard at work looking to recruit players for next season.

The club have also informed a number of players on their books that there’s no future for them in Gorgie, though a couple of others have been offered new deals to sign.

Here is a breakdown of each and every player’s contract situation in the club’s first-team squad...

1. Craig Gordon The captain's contract expires in the summer of 2024 after he signed a new deal on December 31.

2. Ross Stewart Expires summer of 2023.

3. Alex Cochrane Loan agreement from Brighton expires summer of 2022, where his contract all expires.

4. Toby Sibbick Expires summer of 2025 after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal when he joined in January.