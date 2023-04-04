News you can trust since 1873
Hearts contracts: When each and every player's deal at Tynecastle will expire

How long does every member of the Tynecastle playing staff have left on their deal?

By Craig Fowler
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

The season is over and done with but there are no extended breaks for those working behind the scenes at football clubs.

At Tynecastle, manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage, along with the rest of the recruitment team, are hard at work looking to recruit players for next season.

The club have also informed a number of players on their books that there’s no future for them in Gorgie, though a couple of others have been offered new deals to sign.

Here is a breakdown of each and every player’s contract situation in the club’s first-team squad...

The captain's contract expires in the summer of 2024 after he signed a new deal on December 31.

1. Craig Gordon

The captain's contract expires in the summer of 2024 after he signed a new deal on December 31.

Expires summer of 2023.

2. Ross Stewart

Expires summer of 2023.

Loan agreement from Brighton expires summer of 2022, where his contract all expires.

3. Alex Cochrane

Loan agreement from Brighton expires summer of 2022, where his contract all expires.

Expires summer of 2025 after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal when he joined in January.

4. Toby Sibbick

Expires summer of 2025 after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal when he joined in January.

