Hearts players in training. Picture: SNSHearts players in training. Picture: SNS
Hearts contracts: When each and every player's deal at Tynecastle will expire

How long does every member of the Tynecastle playing staff have left on their deal?
By Craig Fowler
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

Hearts have been relatively quiet so far this summer window. There have been a few outgoings with Michael Smith, Gary Mackay-Steven, Ross Stewart, Josh Ginnelly, Robert Snodgrass and a scattering of young players all leaving following the expiration of their contracts. Stephen Humphrys, James Hill and Garang Kuol also saw their loan deals come to an end, while Orestis Kiomourtzoglou was sold to German club Greuther Fürth in a six-figure deal.

But there has only been one new signing coming in thus far with a deal for veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, who joins as a free agent following his departure from Norwich City.

Here’s when the contracts of McGovern and all of his new team-mates will expire...

The injured hero's contract expires in the summer of 2024.

1. Craig Gordon

The injured hero's contract expires in the summer of 2024. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Deal runs until summer of 2025.

2. Zander Clark

Deal runs until summer of 2025. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

The new signing penned a deal until next summer with the option of another 12 months.

3. Michael McGovern

The new signing penned a deal until next summer with the option of another 12 months. Photo: SNS Group Ross Parker

Expires summer of 2025 after signing permanently on a three-year deal last summer.

4. Alex Cochrane

Expires summer of 2025 after signing permanently on a three-year deal last summer. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

