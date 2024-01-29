Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts will face three hazardous qualifying rounds in Europe this summer if neither they nor the top two Premiership clubs win the Scottish Cup.

The Tynecastle side strengthened their grip on third place with Saturday's 2-0 win against Aberdeen, which increased their lead over fourth-placed Kilmarnock to 10 points. They are clear favourites to finish third come May and secure European qualification for a third successive season. However, the destiny of this year's Scottish Cup will have a heavy bearing on their summer schedule.

Should Hearts lift the Scottish Cup, then they would take the cup's European slot in the Europa League play-off round [first leg on 22 August] regardless of their final league position. Victory in that tie would earn progress to the tournament's group stage, whilst defeat carries a parachute into the Europa Conference League groups and a guaranteed minimum income of £5m.

The same scenario would ensue if Hearts finish third and the Scottish Cup is won by a club finishing first or second in the Premiership - expected to be Celtic or Rangers. They would take a Champions League place and the team in third would get the cup's European slot. The Scottish league winners go directly into the Champions League groups next season, whilst the runners-up go into the third qualifying round.

If Hearts finish third but the Scottish Cup is won by anyone outside the top three, then they would face a far more daunting European programme. The cup winners would take the coveted reward of the Europa League play-off berth, meaning the reward for securing third in the league would be entry into the Europa League second qualifying round [first leg on 25 July].

They would need to negotiate six matches - home and away in the second and third qualifying round, then the play-off - to reach the group phase. Defeat in the Europa League second qualifying round would see them drop into the Conference League third qualifying round. Defeat in the Europa League third qualifying round carries a parachute into the Conference League play-off, whilst losing in the Europa League play-off would still let them drop into the Conference League groups.

So, unless Hearts or one of the top two win the Scottish Cup, the Tynecastle side will encounter three qualifying rounds in Europe. They would therefore be starting competitive football against continental opponents before the 2024/25 Premiership has kicked off - which is scheduled to be on Saturday, 3 August.

Finishing fourth would be a disappointment for those in Gorgie given their current 10-point advantage, and would also lead to three summer qualifiers. The club fourth in the Premiership enters the Europa Conference League second qualifying round [first leg on 25 July], with outright elimination from European competition in the event of defeat at any stage prior to the groups.

The club fifth in the league will only get into Europe if the Scottish Cup is won by one of the top four. That would see each team below the cup winners assume the European placing for finishing one position higher. Fifth place would then enter the Conference League second qualifying round in place of the club in fourth.

Here is a breakdown of Scotland's European placings for season 2024/25:

1st in Premiership: Champions League group stage

2nd in Premiership: Champions League third qualifying round

3rd in Premiership: Europa League second qualifying round (EL play-off if Scottish Cup is won by one of the top two)

4th in Premiership: Europa Conference League second qualifying round (EL second qualifying round if Scottish Cup is won by one of the top three)