Hearts could lift trophy at Tynecastle Park after stadium selected to host Scottish Women's Cup final

Eva Olid’s side face Celtic in their semi-final clash a week on Sunday with Glasgow City squaring off against Partick Thistle in back-to-back ties at the Falkirk Stadium.

Tynecastle hosted the last final to take place in 2019 when Glasgow City defeated Hibs Women in a 4-3 thriller. The competition has since been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s final will be held on Sunday, May 22 and the match will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.

Hearts captain Mariel Kaney and manager Eva Olid with the Biffa Scottish Women's Cup trophy as it was announced Tynecastle was selected to host the final. Picture: SNS

Scottish Women’s Football CEO Aileen Campbell said: “We are delighted to announce that the venue for this season’s Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup final will be Tynecastle. It is a fantastic venue that provides a wonderful atmosphere for football fans and is a great facility that will make this year’s cup a real showcase.”

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay added: “It is a real privilege to host this important competition and underlines the importance our club places on the women’s game. This comes after our announcement to increase our focus and investment in our women’s team and at the end of a season where we hosted the Edinburgh derby in front of strong crowds at Tynecastle.”

Hearts currently sit in ninth in the SWPL 1. They ended a six-game winless run with victory over Kilmarnock in the quarter-final before winning at Aberdeen last time out.

They’ve lost all three encounters to Celtic this season in both league and League Cup, losing 3-0 and 2-0 (twice) to the full-time side.

