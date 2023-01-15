The point maintains the Edinburgh side’s unbeaten home record this season in SWPL1 and strengthens their grip on fourth place in the table. Rangers, top scorers in the division, were unable to break down a stubborn Hearts backline, the hosts dealing with everything the visitors threw at them.

Olid was overjoyed at full-time and proud of the character shown by her team, reserving special praise for Parker-Smith in particular. The goalkeeper pulled off three outstanding saves, the best of them an instinctive stop just seconds before half time.

“I am emotional for good reason,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I am happy for the point. We still haven't lost at home and that is a positive.

Charlotte Parker-Smith making a finger-tip save to keep the scores level.

“When Charlotte made that save [in the 45th minute] I though it was amazing. She has done really well this season. She is so important for us. She is a key player for the team and her performance was amazing.”

Olid also singled out left-back Jenna Penman, who had a tough task up against flying Rangers winger Brogan Hay but stood up to it very well. The 19-year-old former Aberdeen player signed in July after leaving Hibs and scored her first goal for the club last week.

“Jenna didn’t play much at the start of the season because of an injury,” explained Olid. “Now she is getting better and getting back to her normal performance levels. She was amazing. It was a good performance from her.”

Hearts were the better of the two teams in the first half, frustrating the visitors as well as creating a few chances of their own. Georgia Timms almost scored the opener early in the half but her shot wasn’t cleanly struck and fell straight in the keeper's grasp.

Parker-Smith made a brilliant finger-tip stop to keep things level. Timms then slipped through the defence and set up Erin Rennie in the six-yard box, but her shot was straight at the keeper. Right at the end of the half, Parker-Smith made another exceptional stop from point-blank range to deny Lizzie Arnot.

“I saw it going to her at the back post and she had no-one near her,” said Parker-Smith. “I was off balance a bit, but I managed to get enough on it that it took the sting out of the shot and we cleared it. It was an important save. You don’t want to concede right before half-time.”

Rangers came out all guns blazing in the second half, determined to make the breakthrough. They dominated possession, keeping Hearts pinned back, but the home defence stood firm. The best chance came from a quick counter attack which sent Kristy Howat through one-on-one but Parker-Smith came out to make another crucial stop. Hay also hit the top of the bar, but Hearts held on.