Hearts creating new pathway for international players as part of management plan

Summer recruitment plans are already being discussed and one of the alluring points Hearts will use is their ability to help players represent their countries.

Nathaniel Atkinson’s first Australia call-up just two months since moving to Edinburgh from Melbourne City is the latest evidence of it. Craig Gordon and John Souttar were both recalled to the Scotland squad in the last two years because of their form at Tynecastle Park.

Michael Smith and Liam Boyce have also represented Northern Ireland several times as Hearts players. Neilson hopes the international pathway can help with prospective signings.

Hearts coaches are keen for more players to gain international recognition.

“I think that's really important,” he said. “Hearts should be a team with international players as the majority of the starting line-up, whether that's for Scotland or different nations.

“Nathaniel’s call-up is great from that point of view, but also for attracting players. We can show them the pathway that we've managed to create for a couple of boys.

“We spoke to Nathaniel when we were trying to sign him about coming here, playing for Hearts, raising his profile and trying to get into the national team. He has managed to do that. I still think there's a lot of development within him as a player.

“The call-up gives you belief about the level you can play at. Nat's a confident boy anyway so I'm sure going away will help him, playing with good players and against good players. It will improve him and it's a great one for him.”

