Hearts will play their 10th national cup semi-final since they last lifted a major trophy when they face Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Saturday. The Scottish Cup semi-final is another opportunity for the Edinburgh club to reach a final as they look to win their first silverware since 2012.

To do so, they must negotiate a path past the Dons and then either Celtic or St Johnstone in the final next month. Hearts triumphed in four of the nine semis they have taken part in over the last 13 years but failed to lift the trophy on each occasion.