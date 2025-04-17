Hearts will play their 10th national cup semi-final since they last lifted a major trophy when they face Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Saturday. The Scottish Cup semi-final is another opportunity for the Edinburgh club to reach a final as they look to win their first silverware since 2012.
To do so, they must negotiate a path past the Dons and then either Celtic or St Johnstone in the final next month. Hearts triumphed in four of the nine semis they have taken part in over the last 13 years but failed to lift the trophy on each occasion.
This year, they will aim to buck that trend and bring silverware back to Gorgie.
1. 26 January, 2013: League Cup semi-final
Hearts players race off to celebrate after beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties in the League Cup semi-final at Easter Road. After a 1-1 draw with goals from Andrew Shinnie and Michael Ngoo, the Tynecastle side had Scott Robinson sent off on 77 minutes but held on to triumph 5-4 on spot-kicks to reach the final at Hampden Park. However, they lost 3-2 to St Mirren. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
2. 2 February, 2014: League Cup semi-final
Teams line-up before another League Cup semi between Hearts and Inverness at Easter Road. This time, the Highland club prevailed on penalties despite playing extra-time with nine men against Hearts' 11. Gary Warren and Josh Meekings were red-carded on 66 and 90 minutes respectively as Nick Ross scored in stoppage-time to level the game at 2-2. After extra-time, ICT won 4-2 on penalties. | SNS Group
3. 28 October, 2018: League Cup semi-final
Murrayfield hosted a competitive Scottish football match for the first time after an embarrassing climbdown by the SPFL, who initially scheduled both semis at Hampden on the same day. As it was, Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Hearts. | SNS Group
4. 13 April, 2019: Scottish Cup semi-final
Hearts players celebrate after Sean Clare's penalty completed a 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden. Earlier goals came from Uche Ikpeazu and John Soutter. In the final, the Edinburgh club lost 2-1 to Celtic. | SNS Group