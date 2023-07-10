News you can trust since 1873
Hearts cut away allocations to give Tynecastle fans priority as Celtic, Rangers and other clubs get less tickets

Edinburgh club take decision ahead of new season.
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 20:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 20:50 BST

Hearts are cutting ticket allocations for away fans this season due to soaring season ticket sales and demand from their own supporters. Tynecastle officials want to give greater priority to Jambos and will therefore reduce the number of travelling fans who enter the Roseburn Stand.

Away clubs are due to be given around 650 seats for games, which equates to just one section of the Roseburn. That is a reduction of around 50 per cent for some teams based on the number of tickets they got last season. Hearts are expecting season tickets to sell out once again this year, and with demand for walk-up tickets increasing they will now let more home fans into Tynecastle Park.

That means Celtic, Rangers and every other Premiership club except Hibs will be restricted to the new amount of around 650 tickets. Hibs and Hearts have an agreement in place that each club will designate an entire stand for away supporters during Edinburgh derby matches, and that arrangement will not alter.

Celtic and Rangers both saw their away allocations cut in recent years but it is set to halve once again to cope with the number of Hearts fans who want to see their team in action. The move is sure to prove popular with those who follow the Edinburgh club and it will also mean an even more fervid atmosphere generated with the increased number of home supporters.

Hearts are due to begin their cinch Premiership campaign away to St Johnstone on August 5. They host Kilmarnock in their first home match the following weekend.

Away fans will get less tickets when they visit Hearts at Tynecastle next season. Pic: SNSAway fans will get less tickets when they visit Hearts at Tynecastle next season. Pic: SNS
