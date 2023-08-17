The 28-year-old only left the Tangerines for the Jambo’s at the start of the month after spending over three years at the club. In that time the striker scored 60 times, becoming Dundee United’s all-time top scorer. Now, after less than three weeks since moving back to Hearts, she will have to face off against her former side.

“It is a quick turnaround, but I get one really well with all of the girls,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I didn’t leave there on bad terms, they were all really happy for me for the opportunity that came about. It will be a bit weird being on the opposite team to some of them but that’s football and you need to do a job, it is about getting on with it and putting friendship aside while we are on the pitch.”

The striker was highly successful last season as she helped Dundee United avoid relegation. The 28-year-old netted 17 times over the course of the campaign, making her the third top scorer in the SWPL1 as her side finished 10th. Now the new season has kicked off, the striker is hopeful that she can have another highly successful year as Hearts aim to break into the top three.

“I would absolutely love to hit those records again and get up the charts,” she added. “This season will be a bit different, I’ve missed a chunk of preseason and came into the team quite late. It’s difficult to come in a put a stamp on things straight away. I have had to get to know the girls and they have had to get to know me as well. It will be difficult to start with, finding my feet at the new club. I am hoping after that, I will be banging them in again, that’s the plan.”