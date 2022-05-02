Hearts debrief: Charlotte Parker-Smith's 'worldie', Georgia Hunter heroics, Lia Tweedie's impassioned speech

Player of the match

Charlotte Parker-Smith was given the official award and it’s hard to argue. Even Celtic striker Charlie Wellings, scorer of both goals, conceded the Hearts goalkeeper had a “worldie” between the sticks. However, it would be remiss if we didn’t mention the performance of Georgia Hunter. The centre-back seemed to have a sixth sense for danger and continuously popped up to deny Celtic. Her centre-back partners Mariel Kaney and Tegan Browning also impressed.

Defining moment

The Hearts players huddle round prior to the start of extra-time. Picture: Chris McPherson

It has to be the Celtic opener, scored in the 108th minute. It was such a bitter goal for Hearts to lose after doing so well to keep the scores level at 0-0. Holly Aitchison allowed Shen Mengyu to run off her and when the Chinese midfielder’s cross found Wellings it seemed Kaney was in position to deny. Somehow, Wellings got her foot to the ball, which then spun and trickled agonisingly beyond Parker-Smith and in at the far corner.

Ref watch

Celtic appealed for a penalty after an apparent handball, while Hearts could have been given a late spot-kick when Amelie Birse was clattered, but neither decision was met with vociferous protestations. Hearts did have to defend a late free-kick in normal time after a phantom foul was called on Browning, but thankfully it didn’t lead to anything.

Benefit of hindsight

Hearts boss Eva Olid decided to go with the experience of Claire Williamson and Lia Tweedie in the centre of the park with the quick legs of Jenny Smith and Aimee Anderson in attack. It left them a bit short on energy in the middle with Celtic, and Jacynta in particular, dominating the area, while neither forward was able to get going. Defensively things improved with a couple of tweaks as Addie Handley came on for Williamson and Smith moved to wing-back with Birse replacing Anderson, but it wasn’t enough to make Hearts more of a threat going forward.

Moment you may have missed

After conceding for the second time in three minutes, Tweedie called for a huddle of the Hearts team prior to the restart. In it she implored her team-mates to keep going to the final whistle and do themselves proud.

