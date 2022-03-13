Hearts debrief: Cryuff turn; Haring contract; Key sub

Moments you may have missed

In among all the wonderful goals at both ends in this thrilling Scottish Cup tie were some sublime pieces of skills. Feeling confident after his goal, Beni Baningime pulled off a beautiful Cryuff turn later in the first half to wrong-foot his marker and set off another Hearts attack. Just minutes from full-time Barrie McKay’s pivot and turn on the touchline in front of the dugouts outfoxed two Saints defenders. Great stuff.

Player of the match

Peter Haring celebrates with Stephen Kingsley after making it 2-0

Craig Halkett runs him very close, but Peter Haring edges it. The Austrian has been the back-up central midfielder this season and his contract expires in the summer, but performances like this will surely persuade Hearts that he’s worth another deal. In for the injured Cammy Devlin, he was immense. Strong and combative without the ball, he was composed and precise in possession and charged into the box to take his goal very well.

Defining moment

Aaron McEneff’s introduction from the bench for Ben Woodburn in the 67th minute ultimately made the difference in a pulsating match that could have gone either way at that point. Less than a minute after coming on, he reacted quickly in the box to stab a miscued clearance into the net with his first touch. The Irishman then delivered a sweet cross for Ellis Simms to turn home the winner.

Tactical observations

Robbie Neilson was forced to make changes in personnel and move players to different positions but stuck with the 4-2-3-1 shape that has worked since the league victory away to St Mirren. It is continuing to work very well, with Andy Halliday’s versatility again proving useful. The Hearts boss deserves credit for the substitution which won the game and booked a Hampden semi-final date.

