Hearts debrief: Devlin display; Effective formation; Celtic Park reality check; VAR shambles

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

There were lots of good performances from the visitors in blue and black shirts without any real standouts, so Cammy Devlin edges it for his first-half performance in particular. The Australian, who played on the right of a tight midfield three, is renowned for his energy and tenacity and certainly didn’t disappoint on that front. But it was his use the of ball which was particularly impressive, especially at a notoriously tough venue like Celtic Park. He combined very well with Jorge Grant and Alan Forrest to retain possession for Hearts, using Josh Ginnelly as an outlet in behind. Yes, he was caught in possession in the build-up to Celtic’s second goal, but it was near the halfway line and could still have been stopped.

TACTICAL OBSERVATIONS

The 5-3-2 shape, with three central midfielders, worked as well as could be expected. Robbie Neilson said before the game that he needed three in there to provide enough energy to match Celtic and he got exactly that.

Hearts were composed and brave in possession in the first half, using the pace of striker Ginnelly and floater Forrest to threaten Celtic in behind and on the counter-attack. Other than the equaliser, Zander Clark wasn’t overworked in an evenly-contested first half.

But Celtic stepped up their level after the break and their superior quality made he difference as Hearts began to drop back and tire. Saturday’s cup tie be different. Tighter pitch and different personnel, it will also require a different approach.

REALITY CHECK

Josh Ginnelly celebrates with Cammy Devlin, two impressive performers in the first half, after scoring to put Hearts 1-0 up. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

Hearts haven’t taken all three points at Celtic Park since 2007, when Neilson himself was playing. They have now lost 13 league games in a row away to Celtic and have won just three of their 13 games on their travels in the league this season. So defeat was hardly unexpected, especially against a Celtic team who have won every single league game at heir fortress home this season.

Robbie Neilson also made six changes to his starting line-up and was without ten first-team players (Lawrence Shankland, Alex Cochrane, Robert Snodgrass, Stephen Humphrys, Peter Haring, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven). Taking all that into account, Hearts can take satisfaction from going 1-0 up, matching Celtic for an hour and putting in a positive performance.

REF WATCH

Not for the first time it took far too long for VAR to complete offiside check on the Hearts goal and Celtic equaliser. Just one quick look at the replay was all it took to see, clearly and obviously, that both goals were onside.

VAR offside checks for the first two goals took far too long. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Video assistant referee Nick Walsh also checked the late tackle by Alexandro Bernabei on Nathaniel Atkinson for a possible red card. The challenge left the Hearts wing-back in some pain, but referee Alan Muir was not asked to review the footage on the monitor. The Celtic full-back wasn’t even shown a yellow card and therefore escaped punishment altogether.

“I thought it was a shambles, the whole thing,” said Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, and he had a point. “First time I have ever seen no yellow card but it goes to a VAR for serious foul play.”

WHAT’S NEXT