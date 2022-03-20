Hearts debrief: Nathaniel Atkinson's fine play, Barrie McKay taking the roof off, Beni Baningime's injury

Player of the match

A number of Hearts players impressed without anyone truly announcing themselves as the stand-out player. Barrie McKay got his first goal for the club and displayed his usual poise in possession. Peter Haring excelled again in the centre of the park, breaking up play and making a number of strong runs in support of the attack. Craig Halkett was solid with some good passing, while Alex Cochrane did a top defensive job off the bench. But, in a week where he got his first call-up for the full Australian national team, let’s go for Nathaniel Atkinson. The right-back was a menace going forward. He should have scored himself but was saved by Beni Baningime, but he made up for that misfire later in the game with the cross for McKay to put the game beyond doubt. It was also one of his better showings at the back since arriving in January.

Defining moment

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Atkinson had a strong game for Hearts charging down the right wing from full-back. Picture: SNS

McKay’s goal made sure the points were safe and just about took the roof off Tynecastle as the Hearts fans rose as one to celebrate the his first goal for the club. The attacking midfielder is a firm fans favourite and they were delighted to see him end his long wait. It killed any chance of Livingston coming back into things.

Ref watch

Missed a kick out from Jason Holt in the first half which should have at least meant a booking for the ex-Hearts man. There were a couple of soft appeals for penalties but, otherwise, didn’t have many big calls to make.

Benefit of hindsight

Hearts will now wait patiently on Baningime’s diagnosis after the midfielder went off with a knee injury. A highly unfortunate situation, the goalscorer tried best to protect himself by hurdling Ayo Obileye’s strong challenge but landed awkwardly instead.

Moment you may have missed

Livingston manager David Martindale was furious with his front three in the first half as they didn’t press the Hearts defence enough. The home side controlled so much of the possession in the period and it was partially down to the likes of Halkett and Stephen Kingsley having so much time on the ball.

Message from the editor