Hearts debrief: Shankland injury; Selection surprise; Creative concern; Killie and cup hoodoos

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Despite all their possession, Hearts didn’t carve out nearly as many chances as they should have done with so many attacking players on the pitch. Barrie McKay was the one player who looked capable of unlocking the door at any moment. Starting in a No 10 role, he saw lots of the ball, drifting into space, dribbling and probing without ever finding the killer pass, cross or finish against a very well-drilled and compact Killie defence. It was a similar story in the second half when he moved to the left wing. What McKay lacked was a teammate to help him out, with Alan Forrest and Josh Ginnelly both underwhelming.

DEFINING MOMENT

Lawrence Shankland goes close with Hearts´ best, and arguably only, real chance of the night with header that was well saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

The image of Michael Smith hobbling towards the end summed up a disappointing night. This was a Hearts team down to the bare bones, running out of options, energy, inspiration and ideas as Kilmarnock bedded themselves in to see the game out. Other than Lawrence Shankland’s first-half header from an Andy Halliday cross, well saved by Killie keeper Sam Walker, the home team didn’t really create a clear-cut chance of note. Hearts had lots of creative players and lots of possession, particularly in the second half, but just didn’t do enough with it in the final third to cause the visitors any problems.

For a horrible moment in the 14th minute it looked like Shankland had pulled his hamstring. After challenging for the ball at the back post, the striker hobbled back towards the halfway line with a hand clutching the back of his left leg. The last thing Hearts need is another key player to be sidelined, especially their top scorer and biggest goal threat. Fortunately he was moving freely again within a minute and the Hearts bench could breathe a sigh of relief.

REF WATCH

Don Robertson had a quiet, straightforward and comfortable night. Kilmarnock’s Liam Donnelly deserves his yellow card for a foul on Andy Halliday in the 13th minute and booking goalkeeper Sam Walker for time-wasting at the end of the first half was a bold decision. Robertson didn’t even waste time himself, brandishing the card from more than 50 yards away as he stood in the centre circle. Alex Cochrane was the only other booking and couldn’t have any complaints for impeding Daniel Armstrong after being nutmegged.

BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT