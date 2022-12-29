Hearts debrief: Snodgrass masterclass; Devlin's slider; Manager's good calls

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Robert Snodgrass gave away a penalty after getting caught on the wrong side of Stevie May early in the second half and clumsily bringing the Saints striker down. But that was the only blip in an otherwise commanding performance in the middle of the park. The 35-year-old always seemed to be available to receive the ball and controlled the rhythm and tempo of the game. It was a Rolls Royce performance. What a signing he has been.

There was a moment in the 29th minute when Saints looked like they had split open the Hearts defence down their left-hand side. Adam Montgomery played a neat one-two to get in behind and open up a crossing opportunity, but it also offered Cammy Devlin an opportunity to show his tenacity. The Australian spotted the danger and timed his sliding tackle to perfection to come away with the ball and regain possession. It was right in front of the Hearts fans too, who loved it just as much as the little midfielder did himself.

TACTICAL OBSERVATIONS

Robbie Neilson seemed to have settled on the 3-4-3 formation used so effectively in the first half of last season, but switched to a midfield four-and-a-half in Perth. Jorge Grant played in the No 10 role, but was quiet after a making a decent start. However, the slight formation tweak worked very well in many ways. Josh Ginnelly’s boundless energy and willingness to run in behind as a central striker stretched the game for Hearts, creating more space in midfield to play and control possession. Working in tandem with targetman Lawrence Shankland, he made life difficult for the Saints defence.

BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT

Alan Forrest celebrates making it 2-0 with Robert Snodgrass. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

Leaving Barrie McKay out of the starting line up was something of a surprise, given the faith that Robbie Neilson has shown in him. But he hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season and some fans have been calling for him to be given a rest for a while. Whatever Neilson said to him clearly had an impact. McKay scored a superb goal within a minute of coming on, pulled off a nutmeg and generally looked sharp, inventive and hungry. The manager deserves credit for that.

REF WATCH

Referee Willie Collum awarded three penalties on the night, two of them for handball after VAR reviews. VAR official Grant Irvine sent him to the monitor after Jorge Grant’s flick with the outside of his right boot struck Ryan McGowan on the arm. A second look persuaded Collum that McGowan’s arm was in an unnatural position. It came after three other Hearts penalty claims were – quite rightly – waved away in the opening 20 minutes. St Johnstone’s VAR penalty, for a handball by Cammy Devlin, was a mystery to anyone in the ground who saw it live but was the offence was similar to McGowan’s. Snodgrass couldn’t have any complaints about the penalty awarded against him. It was clumsy.

